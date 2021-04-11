Ramos has been throwing at the Angels' alternate training site and would be "close to ready" if summoned to the big club, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramos inked a big-league deal with the Angels in late March, so he didn't have time to fully ramp up during spring training. However, the right-hander has been working his arm into shape at the alternate site and now appears to be at least close to capable of throwing in big-league games. Ramos has pitched a mere 2.2 big-league innings since 2018, so it's unclear where he ranks on the organization's reliever depth chart.