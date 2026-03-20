Manoah has recently been managing a fingernail issue, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's pursuit of a rotation spot this spring has been anything but smooth, as he's posted a 9.39 ERA, 2.41 WHIP and 13:14 K:BB across 15.1 innings, and he's now contending with a finger issue. Even with those struggles, Manoah could still begin the season in the starting rotation with George Klassen reassigned to minor-league camp Friday while Grayson Rodriguez (arm) is banged up.