Angels' Alex Meyer: Designated for assignment
Meyer (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday.
Meyer was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for the recently-acquired Dillon Peters, who was traded Wednesday from Miami in exchange for Tyler Stevens. Looking ahead, Meyer's status for spring training remains uncertain after he suffered another setback in early November. The 28-year-old has yet to be cleared to resume throwing, though he's expected to start back up near mid-December if everything goes according to plan.
