Angels' Alex Meyer: Suffers another setback
Meyer (shoulder) experienced a setback in his recovery Monday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Meyer missed the entire 2018 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery in September of 2017. This latest setback will prevent the right-hander from throwing for the next four-to-six weeks, leaving his status for the start of spring training up in the air. Meyer posted a serviceable 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 75:42 K:BB across 13 starts (67.1 innings) prior to undergoing surgery.
