Meyer (shoulder) inked a minor-league contract with Los Angeles on Sunday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Meyer was released by the Angels at the end of November, but his free agency didn't last long, latching on once again with Los Angeles. The health of his shoulder remains in question, but if he does manage to get healthy for the 2019 campaign, he should start the year at Triple-A Salt Lake.

More News
Our Latest Stories