Meyer (shoulder) announced his retirement, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The No. 23 overall pick by the Twins in 2011, Meyer flashed significant upside at many times as a pro, but arm injuries limited him to just 95.1 innings in the majors. His final pro start was seven innings of one-hit ball against the Nationals on July 19, 2017.

