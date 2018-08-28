Angels' Alex Meyer: Experiences setback in recovery
Meyer recently experienced a setback in his rehab from right shoulder surgery and required a cortisone shot to address the matter, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels will table Meyer's throwing program for a few days while they wait for the shot to take effect and hopefully eliminate any discomfort the 28-year-old is experiencing. Meyer isn't slated to return from the 60-day disabled list this season, but could should be on pace to enter spring training with few restrictions, if any. It's uncertain, however, if he'll report to camp as a member of the Angels, as the team may want to see positive signs in his recovery before deciding over the winter whether or not to add him back to the 40-man roster. Prior to undergoing surgery last September, Meyer was serviceable in a 13-start sample with Los Angeles, posting a 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 67.1 innings.
