Rendon (wrist) is out of the lineup Friday against the Royals.
Rendon took a pitch off his wrist in the first inning of Thursday's series finale against the Rangers. He's expected to avoid the injured list after undergoing a round of imaging scans and can be considered day-to-day. Luis Rengifo is at third base and batting eighth Friday versus Kansas City.
