The Angels activated Rendon (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Rendon has been sidelined since late April with a torn left hamstring but convinced the Angels he was ready by facing some live pitching and working out. He skipped a rehab assignment, so rust is likely given that he hasn't played a game in 11 weeks. Rendon could be eased into everyday playing time but eventually will be a regular between designated hitter and/or third base. He is leading off and playing third base Monday versus the Rangers in his return to action.