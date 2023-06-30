Rendon (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will start at third base Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Rendon will return to the Angels after a minimum stay on the 10-day IL due to a left wrist contusion. The 33-year-old has struggled to a .067 batting average with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored over 30 at-bats in June. Rendon will slot in as the cleanup hitter in his return to the lineup.