Rendon (hamstring) said Sunday that he could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list for Monday's series opener against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The 34-year-old faced live pitching Friday and Saturday, and he appears set to rejoin the Angels without embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. Rendon has been on the shelf since April 21 due to a partial high-grade hamstring tear, and manager Ron Washington plans to alternate the veteran's playing time between designated hitter and third base until he's ready for everyday action in the field.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Could return next week•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Set to face live pitching•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Mulling rehab assignment•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Progressing toward live swings•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Advances to running bases•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Increases activities Friday•