Rendon (hamstring) said Sunday that he could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list for Monday's series opener against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old faced live pitching Friday and Saturday, and he appears set to rejoin the Angels without embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. Rendon has been on the shelf since April 21 due to a partial high-grade hamstring tear, and manager Ron Washington plans to alternate the veteran's playing time between designated hitter and third base until he's ready for everyday action in the field.