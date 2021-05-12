Rendon (knee) said there's a chance he could be activated from the injured list during the three-game series at Boston this weekend, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 30-year-old resumed light baseball activities Monday, so it's a bit of a surprise to hear a return this weekend is a realistic possibility. Rendon did some jogging Tuesday and had no issues while fielding grounders and taking swings Monday. He'll likely need to ramp up his progression over the next few days to have a chance of playing against the Red Sox.