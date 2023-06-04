Angels manager Phil Nevin said that Rendon (groin) is likely to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday or Wednesday versus the Cubs, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Nevin implied that Wednesday is a more likely for Rendon's return than Tuesday, but regardless, the Angels' everyday third baseman looks poised to rejoin the mix in the coming days. Rendon has been on the shelf since May 15 with a left groin strain, and he appears set to bypass a rehab assignment prior to being activated. Rendon was playing well in the weeks prior to his injury, and he should go back to hitting in the middle of the Los Angeles lineup upon his return.