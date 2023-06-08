Rendon was pulled from Wednesday's game for load management reasons, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Angels manager Phil Nevin implemented a load management plan for Rendon earlier this season, and Wednesday's exit was simply another instance of said plan in action. Rendon also made an early exit during Tuesday's contest and is now 0-for-6 since returning from his groin injury.
