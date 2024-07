Rendon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Rendon appears to be receiving a rest day while the Angels wrap up their series in Seattle with an afternoon game. Willie Calhoun will step in as the Halos' designated hitter in place of Rendon, who had started each of the first five games out of the All-Star break while going 4-for-22 with one walk, one stolen base, two RBI and one run.