Rendon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

For the first time since he returned Monday following a 68-game stay on the injured list due to a strained hamstring, Rendon will hit the bench. Rendon served as the Angels' leadoff man each of the last six games while making three starts apiece at designated hitter and third base, going 4-for-23 with two doubles, three walks, two runs and one RBI.