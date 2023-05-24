Rendon (groin) went through agility drills on the field pregame Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rendon has also being doing some baseball activities indoors as he works his way back from a left groin strain. The veteran third baseman is eligible for activation from the injured list but seems likely to require a rehab assignment before returning. It's unclear when that might happen, although it does seem he's trending in the right direction.
