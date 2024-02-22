Angels manager Ron Washington said Thursday that Rendon (lower leg) will be the team's cleanup hitter this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

That's for days he's not on the injured list, of course. Rendon has played just 200 of a possible 546 games in four seasons with the Angels due to a variety of injuries but doesn't appear to be under any restrictions this spring. It's possible the Angels elect to use him often at designated hitter in 2024 in hopes that it will help keep him on the field.