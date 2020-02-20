Angels' Anthony Rendon: Rejoining team Saturday
Rendon (personal) is expected to return to Angels camp on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Rendon flew back to his home state of Texas on Wednesday to be with his wife, who is set to give birth to the couple's second child. After taking a few days off to spend time with his expanding family, Rendon will return to Arizona to resume preparations for his first season with the Angels. Expect him to make his team and Cactus League debut at some point next week.
