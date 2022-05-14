site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Resting in afternoon game
RotoWire Staff
Rendon will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Angels won't ask all their veterans to play 18 innings in one day. Tyler Wade starts at third base in the afternoon contest, but Rendon will likely return for the nightcap.
