Rendon (hamstring) will resume baseball activities this week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon has been shelved since late April with a partial left hamstring tear but is finally ready to begin ramping up his rehab work. It's going to be a slow process and one which will involve a rehab assignment at some point, so Rendon still figures to be several weeks away from a return.

