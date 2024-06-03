Rendon (hamstring) will resume baseball activities this week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rendon has been shelved since late April with a partial left hamstring tear but is finally ready to begin ramping up his rehab work. It's going to be a slow process and one which will involve a rehab assignment at some point, so Rendon still figures to be several weeks away from a return.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Feeling better•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Hamstring partially torn•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Lands on injured list•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Hamstring feeling 'not too great'•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Exits game with hamstring injury•