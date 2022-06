Rendon (wrist) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old exited Tuesday's contest after aggravating his right wrist injury, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Rendon missed two weeks due to the injury before being activated from the injured list Friday, and the severity of the issue this time around remains unclear.