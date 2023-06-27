Rendon (wrist) will take on-field batting practice Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rendon has been eased along in his recovery from a left wrist contusion, which sent him to the 10-day injured list June 19, retroactive to June 16. It's looking like he might be ready for activation in the early part of July, but the Angels have not announced an exact timetable.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Plays catch on field Saturday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Goes on IL with bruised wrist•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Won't return until Tuesday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Absent from lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Wrist being evaluated•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Playing through hand injury•