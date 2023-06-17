Rendon (wrist) is not expected to return to the lineup until Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rendon missed Friday's game against the Royals after getting hit in the wrist Thursday against Texas, and it looks like he'll miss the rest of the series as well. Luis Rengifo will start at third base in his absence Saturday.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Absent from lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Wrist being evaluated•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Playing through hand injury•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Sitting Sunday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Not starting Thursday•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Exits Wednesday for load management•