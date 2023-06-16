Rendon is getting imaging done on his wrist after being hit by a pitch in the first inning of Thursday's game against the Rangers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rendon was unable to swing the bat after being hit by the pitch, though he was forced to remain in the game due to the Angels' having a shorthanded infield. The extent of the injury should become clearer after the results of the imaging are returned, and the Angels may be forced to dig significantly into their minor-league depth with Gio Urshela (hip) and Zach Neto (oblique) also sidelined.