Angels' Ben Joyce: Getting velocity back

Joyce (shoulder) averaged 100.2 mph with his fastball in a one-inning rehab appearance with the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Joyce's fastball topped out at 102.3 mph Thursday, and he's now thrown 2.2 innings since resuming his rehab assignment and throwing program following a setback in May. The hard-throwing right-hander was placed on the injured list just ahead of Opening Day and has yet to pitch in a big-league game this season. If all goes well, Joyce could potentially rejoin the Angels' bullpen later this month.