Angels' Ben Joyce: Nabs first save

Joyce struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

This was Joyce's fourth big-league appearance since returning from right shoulder surgery. He's looked good so far, allowing just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over four scoreless innings, adding a save and a hold along the way. Joyce will probably emerge as the favorite to close for the Angels in the long run. He's got tantalizing strikeout upside to fuel his fantasy potential even on a last-place team that won't produce many save chances.