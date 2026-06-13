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Angels' Ben Joyce: Resumes mound work

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Joyce (shoulder) threw 10 pitches off a mound Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It was a short session for Joyce, but it was a tangible step in his recovery given that it was his first time throwing off a mound since his rehab was halted in mid-May. The righty reliever threw only fastballs Friday, per MLB.com, so he has more hurdles to clear before he's ready to resume a minor-league rehab assignment. It's not out of the question that Joyce will be activated off the 60-day IL in late June, but a more likely scenario has him continuing to rehab into July.

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