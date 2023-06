Joyce (elbow) is scheduled to play catch Monday on flat ground, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It'll be his first time picking up a baseball since he went on the injured list June 10 due to right ulnar neuritis. Joyce told reporters last week that he no longer has numbness and tingling in his fingers. If all continues to go smoothly, the hard-throwing youngster could be ready to return to the Angels' bullpen sometime in mid-July.