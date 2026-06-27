Angels' Ben Joyce: Throwing only fastballs

Joyce (shoulder) has been throwing at the Angels' complex in Arizona, but he's limited to fastball-only bullpens, per MLB.com.

Joyce has yet to pitch for the Angels this season as he continues to work his way back from right shoulder surgery. The fireballing reliever had progressed as far as taking part in a minor-league rehab assignment, but he was pulled from that stint in mid-May after four outings because he wasn't recovering as well as hoped. It appears the organization is taking a caution approach to Joyce's recovery, so he may not be ready to join the big-league club until after the All-Star break.