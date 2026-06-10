Angels' Ben Joyce: Yet to throw off mound

Joyce (shoulder) has been throwing at the Angels' facility in Arizona but has yet to resume mound work, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce has been on the injured list all year while on the mend from a shoulder procedure he underwent in May 2025. He was initially cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late April but was shut down when his shoulder began failing to recover in between outings. He resumed throwing in late May, but the Angels are seemingly taking things slowly while building the 25-year-old back up. It's unclear how far away he is from beginning another rehab assignment.