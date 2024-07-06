site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Brandon Drury: Getting Saturday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Drury isn't in the Angels' lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Drury has gone 2-for-14 with three walks and three runs scored since returning from his illness, and he'll catch a breather Saturday while Keston Hiura starts at second base and bats second.
