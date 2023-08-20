Drury went 4-for-8 with two home runs, a walk, three total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's doubleheader split versus the Rays.

Drury knocked a big solo homer in Game 1 that provided what proved to be the decisive run, then belted a late three-run shot in a landslide loss in Game 2. The pair of long balls came on the heels of a poor start to August during which the infielder had slashed .192/.192/.308 with just one home run over 13 games. Drury is now up to 17 long balls on the season, three away from the second 20-homer campaign of his nine-year career.