Drury will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After serving mainly as a short-side platoon mate with Jake Lamb at first base through the first two weeks of the season, Drury closed the weekend with three consecutive starts at second base, all of which came against right-handed pitching. With another righty in (Brayan Bello) on the mound Monday, Drury will continue to occupy the keystone and Lamb will start at first base, leaving no room in the infield for Luis Rengifo. With Rengifo having now sat in two of the past three games while making his lone start in left field during that span, he appears to have moved into a utility role for the time being while Drury looks to have overtaken him at second base.