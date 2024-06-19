Drury was scratched from the Angels' lineup ahead of Wednesday's game versus Milwaukee due to an illness, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Drury has gone 1-for-6 with a walk since returning from the injured list Monday, but he'll be sidelined once again Wednesday as he fights off an illness. Luis Guillorme will instead start at the keystone and bat ninth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta.
