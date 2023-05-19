Estevez earned a save against the Orioles on Thursday, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two batters over one inning.

Estevez didn't have his breeziest outing Thursday, but he benefitted from Adam Frazier getting thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double and fanned Ryan Mountcastle for the final out with a pair of Orioles on base. With that, Estevez remained perfect with a 10-for-10 mark on save opportunities this season, and he has given up a run in only three of 20 outings on the campaign. The right-hander is one of only two pitchers (along with Alexis Diaz) to have racked up double-digit saves without blowing any chances so far this season.