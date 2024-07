Estevez pitched a perfect inning against the Mariners on Wednesday to earn a save.

Estevez needed just nine pitches to set the Mariners down in order and preserve a 2-1 victory. The right-hander continued his run of dominance, as he's now held the opponent without an earned run in 19 straight appearances covering 18.1 innings. Over that span, Estevez has gone 13-for-13 in save chances and has posted a minuscule 0.38 WHIP.