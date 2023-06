Estevez picked up the save in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Cubs. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

Estevez is now tied for third in the league in saves. The right-hander also hasn't blown a save this year, and he's the only relief pitcher to not blow a save with at least 16 opportunities. The veteran has established himself as a reliable option, posting a 1.32 ERA thus far.