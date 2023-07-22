Estevez allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn his 22nd save of the season in Friday's 8-5 win over the Pirates.

Estevez went nearly three weeks between saves -- his last came on July 2. The Angels went just 4-7 in the time between his saves, which explains his limited opportunities. While he's yet to blow a save chance this season, Estevez has allowed five runs over his last 11.2 innings with a 12:8 K:BB in that span. He's at a 2.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB through 39 innings overall.