Valdez cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Valdez was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday but will remain in the organization. He pitched in one game during his time with the big club, allowing one run in one inning of work. The veteran had been working as a starter in the minors prior to his call-up, compiling a 3.03 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across five starts covering 35.2 innings.
