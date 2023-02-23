Silseth could win a spot in the Angels' rotation this spring, but he is more likely to start the season in the minors, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels seemingly have five of six rotation spots accounted for, with Jaime Barria, Tucker Davidson, Griffin Canning, Chris Rodriguez and Silseth competing for the sixth spot. Silseth has a higher long-term ceiling than most of his competitors, but is also the least experienced of the bunch, so it would make sense for him to open the year in the minors. The 22-year-old righty logged a 2.28 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a 34.4 percent strikeout rate in 15 starts at Double-A. He has never pitched at Triple-A, but gave up 21 earned runs with 24 strikeouts in 28.2 innings in the majors last year.