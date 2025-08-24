The Angels recalled Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Though he's made most of his appearances in the big leagues the past three seasons as a starter, Silseth transitioned to a full-time relief role at Triple-A in late July after returning from a stint on the 7-day injured list. He's thrived out of the bullpen for Salt Lake, tossing 8.2 scoreless frames while striking out 13 over his last nine appearances. The right-hander will likely be deployed by the Angels in lower-leverage spots initially but could work his way up the bullpen depth chart quickly if he excels early on with the big club.