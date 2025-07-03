Angels' Christian Moore: Battling thumb issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore was pulled from Wednesday's game versus Atlanta due to left thumb irritation.
Moore injured his thumb while making a diving play on a grounder in the sixth inning. The severity of the 23-year-old's injury remains unknown, but if he ends up needing to miss any time, Kevin Newman would likely benefit from extra starts at the keystone.
