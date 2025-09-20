Moore went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to Colorado.

Moore put the Angels on the board with a two-run homer that tied the score 2-2 in the second inning. The rookie second baseman has been flashing his power of late, belting three homers in six games since being called back up to the big leagues Sept. 13. His other two hits during that span have been doubles, though he's also struck out nine times in 20 plate appearances.