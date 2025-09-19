Angels' Christian Moore: Swipes bag Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one walk and one stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers.
This was Moore's first multi-hit effort in five games since he rejoined the major-league roster. The second baseman has gone 4-for-16 with three walks and seven strikeouts in that span, though all four of his knocks have gone for extra bases. Moore is now at a .202/.297/.388 slash line, six homers, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and one steal through his first 44 MLB games.
More News
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Reclaims everyday role•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Swats fifth homer•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Returns to big-league club•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Christian Moore: Lifts homer in blowout loss•