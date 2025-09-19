Moore went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one walk and one stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers.

This was Moore's first multi-hit effort in five games since he rejoined the major-league roster. The second baseman has gone 4-for-16 with three walks and seven strikeouts in that span, though all four of his knocks have gone for extra bases. Moore is now at a .202/.297/.388 slash line, six homers, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and one steal through his first 44 MLB games.