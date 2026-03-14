The Angels optioned Moore to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Moore entered spring training as the presumptive frontrunner for the Angels' everyday second base job, but he didn't make much of a case for showing that he belonged on the Opening Day roster. Over 14 Cactus League games before being sent out, Moore went 7-for-40 (.175 average) with one home run, three RBI, one stolen base and 11 strikeouts. With the Angels also demoting Kyren Paris to Triple-A on Saturday, non-roster invitee Adam Frazier now looks like the favorite to begin the season as Anaheim's top option at the keystone.