Moore went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Mariners.

This was Moore's second game in the lineup since getting recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. He hit just .175 with 15 strikeouts over 10 games during his stint in the minors, but it looks like he'll get the chance to reclaim a starting job at second base to close out 2025 in the majors. For the season, he's at a .192/.285/.350 slash line with five homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored, two doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 138 plate appearances at the big-league level.