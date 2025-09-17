default-cbs-image
Moore will start at second base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Moore has settled back into an everyday role at the keystone for the Angels. He'll draw a fourth consecutive start Wednesday after he went 2-for-9 with a pair of solo home runs, two walks and an additional run in the previous three contests.

