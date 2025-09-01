The Angels optioned Moore to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Moore has mostly languished during his time in the majors to this point, slashing .195/.287/.336 with a 31.5 percent strikeout rate. While Moore will have a good chance to open up next season as the Angels' primary second baseman, he will head back to the minors for now, and Luis Rengifo is expected to hold down the keystone during the final month of the campaign.