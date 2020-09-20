Barreto will undergo shoulder surgery Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The 24-year-old landed on the injured list in early September with a left shoulder subluxation (partial dislocation), and he'll now go under the knife to address the injury. Barreto is out for the season and will receive a more specific recovery timeline after the surgery.
